Toshiba Portege M930 slider laptop caught ahead of release

Toshiba hasn't officially announced the Toshiba Portege M930, but that didn't stop Microsoft showing off the new sliding laptop on its stand at CES over in Las Vegas.

The new mystery model sports a similar design to the Asus Eee Pad Slider released last year and the Sony Vaio laptop concept, also on display at the show.

While specs are limited we do know a couple of things aside from the rather unusual hinge design that sees the screen face outwards or inwards when closed.

The screen itself, when it is the viewing position, sits in a trough stopping it moving and bringing the screen considerably closer to you, meaning that you lose the usual glass trackpad as found on most laptops in favour of a small nubbin on the right hand side of the keyboard.

According to Microsoft the Toshiba Portege M930 will feature an Intel Core i5 processor, come with 4GB of RAM and have a 256GB hard drive.

Graphics power is provided by an Intel HD Graphics 3000 chip and that screen size, if you were wondering, is a 13.3-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution. Weight is 1.9kg and it is 27mm thick.

There's a stylus too for writing on the screen. At the moment you can't use your fingers, but we suspect this would change if the laptop was upgraded to Windows 8.

No word on when, if ever, Toshiba plans to launch the Toshiba Portege M930 sliding laptop. We will keep you posted.