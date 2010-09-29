  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba laptop news

Toshiba extends Satellite range with C660 models

|
1/10  
Toshiba extends Satellite range with C660 models
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Toshiba has announced the arrival of two new notebooks for the Satellite range - the Toshiba Satellite C660 and the Toshiba Satellite Pro C660.

Basically, they are the same machine but with Windows 7 Professional loaded onto the Pro model - see what they did there?

These aren't the most exciting notebooks that you're likely to come across, but Toshiba makes solid machines, that often tend to fare well in Pocket-lint's reviews.

On board the C660s, which are 15.6-inch laptops with TruBrite LED HD displays (1366 x 768), you're looking at a choice of the latest Intel or AMD chips, with integrated GPUs.

There is up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and a maximum HDD of 500GB (at 5,400rpm). Connectivity is via Wi-Fi, two USBs and a multi-card reader. There's also a webcam and a built-in microphone.

There's no Blu-ray on board, but you will get a DVD burner along with plenty of relevant software bundled in, including Nero 9 Essentials.

Looks wise the machines have a textured matt black finish that Toshiba states will help to reduce scuffs and smears and there's a large keyboard with an integrated 10-digit numeric keypad.

The Toshiba Satellite C660 and it's Pro big brother are out in October, with prices yet to be confirmed.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments