Toshiba extends Satellite range with C660 models

Toshiba has announced the arrival of two new notebooks for the Satellite range - the Toshiba Satellite C660 and the Toshiba Satellite Pro C660.

Basically, they are the same machine but with Windows 7 Professional loaded onto the Pro model - see what they did there?

These aren't the most exciting notebooks that you're likely to come across, but Toshiba makes solid machines, that often tend to fare well in Pocket-lint's reviews.

On board the C660s, which are 15.6-inch laptops with TruBrite LED HD displays (1366 x 768), you're looking at a choice of the latest Intel or AMD chips, with integrated GPUs.

There is up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and a maximum HDD of 500GB (at 5,400rpm). Connectivity is via Wi-Fi, two USBs and a multi-card reader. There's also a webcam and a built-in microphone.

There's no Blu-ray on board, but you will get a DVD burner along with plenty of relevant software bundled in, including Nero 9 Essentials.

Looks wise the machines have a textured matt black finish that Toshiba states will help to reduce scuffs and smears and there's a large keyboard with an integrated 10-digit numeric keypad.

The Toshiba Satellite C660 and it's Pro big brother are out in October, with prices yet to be confirmed.