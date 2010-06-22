We go hands on with the Toshiba Portege R700

With the claim of World-beating thin and light proportions, Toshiba's latest Portégé laptop is just 16.8mm thin at its slimmest point and we've got hands-on to bring you some ace pictures of the device.

It also get a magnesium alloy chassis with a honeycomb internal structure and a 3D impact sensor that protects the machine from knocks, bumps and drops - so all in all pretty sturdy.

CPU-wise, you've got a choice of the Intel i7, i5 or i3 core chip backed up by up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, giving a nice bit of oomph to go with the portability.

Also check out the photo of the device's belly, where you'll find a new piece of tech developed by Tosh and Intel whereby all the heat producing components are put in the same place in a special cooling optimised area called aeroflow.

The Toshiba Portégé R700 is out in July, but at present there's no confirmation with regards to pricing.