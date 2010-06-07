Toshiba Satellite T230 and T210 netbooks released

Toshiba has launched three new laptops on Monday, one that is 3D ready and two that you'll actually want to do some work on.

The new Satellite T230 (13.3-inch) and T210 (11.6-inch) duo of notebooks promise to be ultra slim while still giving you a battery that lasts 8.5 hours on a single charge thanks to the use of an Intel Ultra Low Voltage processors and six-cell battery.

For the shallow amongst you, yes you know that's you, the Satellite T230 is available in a Precious Black finish, while the Satellite T210 comes in Iron Red Metallic (like Iron Man but without the gold motif).

At just 17.6mm at its thinnest point and starting at only 1.48kg, the laptops surprisingly pack in a lot, like DNLA support, two USB 2.0 sockets, Bluetooth 2.1, a multi-card reader, HDMI port for streaming to an HD-Ready TV and that's before you start talking about its 4GB of memory and 500GB storage space.

Specs for the Satellite T230 include:

- Intel Core ULV i3 330UM

- Up to 4GB DDR3 (800MHz) RAM

- 500GB HDD with 3D impact sensor

- 33.8cm (13.3-inch) TruBrite HD display with LED backlighting (16:9 aspect)

- Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, WLAN (802.11 b/g/n)

- 2 x USB 2.0, 1x eSATA / USB combo port with Sleep-and-Charge, Multi-Card Reader, HDMI

- VGA Webcam with Face Recognition

- Precious Black finish

- Toshiba Media Controller, Toshiba LifeSpace

- Dimensions: 322 x 223 x 17.6mm (front) / 33.6mm (back)

- Weight: starting at 1.75kg

- Battery life: up to 8.5 hours

- Windows 7 Home Premium (64bit)

- ENERGY STAR 5.0 qualified

While facts and figures for the Satellite T210 are:

- Intel Pentium U5400

- Up to 3GB DDR3 (800 MHz) RAM

- Up to 250GB HDD with 3D impact sensor

- 29.5cm (11.6-inch) TruBrite HD display with LED backlighting (16:9 aspect)

- Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, WLAN (802.11 b/g/n)

- 2 x USB 2.0, 1x eSATA / USB combo port with Sleep-and-Charge, Multi-Card Reader, HDMI

- VGA Webcam with Face Recognition

- Iron Red Metallic finish

- Toshiba Media Controller, Toshiba LifeSpace

- Dimensions: 284 x 202.8 x 17.6mm (front) / 33.6 mm (back)

- Weight: starting at 1.48kg

- Battery life: up to 8.5 hours

- Windows 7 Home Premium (64bit)

- ENERGY STAR 5.0 qualified

The Satellite T230 and T210 models will be available across the UK from July 2010, no word however on how much they will cost.