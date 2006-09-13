Lexmark unwraps three new sub-£100 printers

Lexmark has unveiled three new budget-priced printers, two of which incorporate newly-developed inks.

The P350 Portable Photo Printer produces photos up to borderless 4x6 size, and uses the new Evercolor II, Lexmark’s new pigment-based inks. It churns out photo prints in as little as 75 seconds and can be used as a standalone unit thanks to its memory card and PictBridge and USB slots.

Images can be viewed on the 2.4-inch colour screen and edited to remove red eye, fix colour, and apply colour effects. The P350 is available for just under £100.

For the same price, Lexmark is offering the X5470 all-in-one that even incorporates a fax, which is a feature seen less frequently these days. The device boasts print speeds of up to 35 pages per minute black and white, and 18 pages per minute for colour.

Other features include Fast Pics and Imaging Studio Software for users to improve their images, and the ability to scan in a proof sheet on which images have been selected for printing.

Finally, at around £60, the Z845 offers budget text and photo printing, and uses cartridges that offer a range of recycling and discount options for the environmentally-conscious user.