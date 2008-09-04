  Sony recalls VAIO TZ-series notebooks

In both Japan and the States, Sony has issued an official recall notice for its VAIO TZ-series ultra-portable notebooks that are in danger of overheating.

With 73,000 models affected, the company says consumers should stop using recalled products immediately.

The hazard is described as "irregularly positioned wires near the computer's hinge and/or a dislodged screw inside the hinge can cause a short circuit and overheating. This poses a burn hazard to consumers".

There have been 15 reports of overheating, including one consumer who suffered a minor burn.

The recalled notebook computer models are the VAIO VGN-TZ100 series, VGN-TZ200 series, VGN-TZ300 series and VGN-TZ2000 series.

Sony urges US owners to get more info at www.sony.com/support.

UPDATE: Sony has now issued a similar release in the UK and Europe regarding this issue while the BBC reports the tally of affected laptops nears 440,000.

The Sony statement goes: "Sony UK has become aware of a potential design issue affecting the following VAIO TZ notebook PC models, which have been marketed in Europe since June 2007" and provides model numbers that are at risk:

* All model numbers beginning "VGN TZ1" (e.g. VGN-TZ11XN/B)

* All model numbers beginning "VGN TZ2" (e.g. VGN-TZ21WN/B)

* Certain model numbers beginning "VGN TZ3" (e.g. VGN-TZ31VN/R)

Owners are advised to check their model numbers and get in touch with Sony direct.