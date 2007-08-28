Sony unveils iMac rival all-in-one Vaio LT19U desktop PC

Apple's iMac may currently be the one stop solution for anyone looking for an ultra stylish all-in-one desktop computing solution, but Sony has something to offer too.

The new Sony VAIO LT19U is a PC/monitor combo with a super slim keyboard and media remote.

Unlike the iMac, the $2899 set-up offers Blu-ray burner, an option to add another hard drive and an external ATI Digital Cable Tuner.

The monitor is a sexy-looking 22-inch high-res widescreen LCD with a built-in 1.3-megapixel webcam as well as 3 watt stereo speakers, and built-in 5 watt subwoofer.

On the inside you get 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 CPU, 2GB 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM, a 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive and 256MB Nvidia GeForce 8400 GT graphics chip.

It runs Windows Vista Ultimate offers 802.11n wireless networking, a built-in ATSC and NTSC TV tuner and boasts various USB, Ethernet, removable media, and audio ports.

No word on a pricing or launch details for this high-end PC outside of the States.