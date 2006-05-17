  Sony launch Blu-ray VAIO RC204 desktop

Yesterday Sony announced its first Blu-ray laptop, hot on the heels of that announcement comes its first Blu-ray desktop model.

The new VAIO RC204 desktop features an Intel 3.2GHz dual-core Pentium D processor 940, NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT graphics card fully loaded with 256MB of high-speed dedicated video memory provide the punch for everything from HD video editing and home cinema to extreme 3D gaming and the ability to burn more than four hours of HD video with audio onto a single disc.

Behind the scenes, twin hard disks in a RAID 0 array yield up to 600GB of storage and a level of disk performance that keeps the data moving smoothly whatever is going on.

Each system is supplied with specially pre-installed HD-capable applications to give you complete control over your HD content. Import HD video to the hard disk with DVgate Plus 2.2, edit with Adobe Premiere and burn to Blu-ray Disc with Ulead BD DiscRecorder for VAIO.

There’s also Roxio DigitalMedia SE 7 for burning data to Blu-ray Disc media and just as importantly, Intervideo WinDVD BD for VAIO for BD playback.

Finally, like all VAIO systems, the RC204 offers users a carefully selected suite of software to help them get the most out of its many features. This includes the "Adobe Software Inside" package, featuring the latest Adobe products including Adobe Photoshop Elements 4, Adobe Premiere Elements 2 and Adobe Acrobat Elements 7.