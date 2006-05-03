Sony launched new Vaio FJ3, FE20 and SZ2-Series laptops

Sony has launched a range of new Vaio laptops in Europe for the summer today. According to Sony, the new FJ3, FE20 and SZ2-Series notebooks promise to put even more features and performance in the hands of consumers and business users.

FJ3-Series now boasts more and faster memory, larger hard disks and a new DVD drive, while the FE-Series – now the FE20 - offers even more graphics power and features to home users wanting the best.

Professionals get the SZ2-Series, the second incarnation of the super-secure, super-light carbon fibre portable. Alongside significant memory increases, the range now includes the Intel Core Duo CPU.

Prices have yet to be confirmed in the UK.

Individual specs of the FJ3 are that it will include a widescreen 14.1-inch display, integrated Sony MOTION EYE video cam and a pre-installed copy of Skype 2.0 to get you started with VoIP. All models now have Super Multi Double Layer DVD±RW drives for maximum compatibility with DVD formats and domestic players. A full 1GB of fast 533MHz DDR2 SDRAM is standard too, as is a generous 100GB hard disk.

The FE20-Series will come with a 15.4-inch widescreen format and WXGA resolution, built-in Sony MOTION EYE video camera, integrated 802.11a/b/g wireless networking as well as the Intel Core Duo processor. Also included is the NVIDIA GeForce Go 7600 graphics engine backed by 128MB of dedicated memory.

The SZ2-Series comes with 1GB of 533MHz DDR2 SDRAM and is powered by the T2600 – the fastest Intel Core Duo processor currently available. It comes with the NVIDIA GeForce Go 7400.