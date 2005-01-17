Sony launches new Vaio FS series of laptops

Sony has launched a new series on laptops called the VAIO FS-Series aimed at a budget audience. Features across the range include multiformat Double Layer DVD and a 15.4in Widescreen displays with Sony X-black LCD technology. The range also includes the NVidia GeForce 6200 Go and a lightweight design weighing 2.8kg.

For maximum performance, battery life and compatibility the FS-Series is based on the latest Intel® Centrino® mobile technology. This includes the brand new Intel 915 motherboard chipset with full PCI Express support, and integrated wireless networking operating at the new high speed 802.11g standard.

Every FS-Series notebook is pre-loaded with value-added software including the VAIO Zone media interface, the Adobe Companion Pack for VAIO, and Microsoft Works.

Prices start from £899 for the VGN-FS115E and go up to £1,344 for the VGN-FS195XP