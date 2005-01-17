  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Sony laptop news

Sony launches new Vaio FS series of laptops

|
1/2  
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Sony has launched a new series on laptops called the VAIO FS-Series aimed at a budget audience. Features across the range include multiformat Double Layer DVD and a 15.4in Widescreen displays with Sony X-black LCD technology. The range also includes the NVidia GeForce 6200 Go and a lightweight design weighing 2.8kg.

For maximum performance, battery life and compatibility the FS-Series is based on the latest Intel® Centrino® mobile technology. This includes the brand new Intel 915 motherboard chipset with full PCI Express support, and integrated wireless networking operating at the new high speed 802.11g standard.

Every FS-Series notebook is pre-loaded with value-added software including the VAIO Zone media interface, the Adobe Companion Pack for VAIO, and Microsoft Works.

Prices start from £899 for the VGN-FS115E and go up to £1,344 for the VGN-FS195XP

PopularIn Laptops
  1. MacOS Mojave: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  2. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 initial review: Enter the age of the ScreenPad
  3. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
  4. Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for Always Connected Windows PCs
  5. Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June
  1. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  2. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
  3. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  4. Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support
  5. HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels
Comments