Sony selling off Vaio brand and PC business after plummeting sales

As tablet and phone sales soar across the industry Sony has been failing to shift PCs under the Vaio brand. Now Sony has announced it's going to sell Vaio and its PC business as a whole to Japan Industrial Partners by the end of March.

Sony also says it will be reforming its TV department to make it a standalone entity by the end of June 2014.

During Q3 Sony saw sales increase from its mobile arm, with phones and tablets on the rise, but still forecasts a loss of around $1.1 billion for 2013. Hence the decision to focus on sales of phones and tablets. This drop comes in the year the PS4 sold 4.2 million units and 9.7 million games in its first six weeks as well as a huge increase in PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

All these changes mean Sony will have to cut 5000 jobs worldwide by March this year. For those who bought a Vaio product Sony promises it will fulfil its aftercare warranties.

The separation of the TV arm should leave it to focus on high-end sets and 4K screens (of which Sony claims to have 75 per cent market share) with the goal of returning to profit within the next financial year.

