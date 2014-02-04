  Sony could offload its struggling Vaio PC unit soon, 'continues to address various options'

Sony may be set to offload its struggling Vaio PC business very soon. A company spokesman told Pocket-lint that "Sony continues to address various options for the PC business", following a Nikkei daily report on Tuesday.

The Japan-based publication said Sony is in talks to sell its PC business to an investment fund in Japan for roughly $490 million. The move to offload its cash-losing asset would help Sony shift focus to its smartphone and gaming business that are bringing in profits.

The Sony Vaio PC business moved 8.7 million units last year, but shipments are now projected to fall to 5.8 million units this fiscal year. According to research firm IDC, Sony earned a 1.9 per cent market share of all PCs shipped during the January-September period of 2013. The PC unit is believed to be losing money for Sony.

The Nikkei report follows word from Japanese broadcaster NHK on Saturday that said China-based Lenovo was in talks to take over Sony's Vaio PC business. The report that mentioned Lenovo specifically was quickly denied by Sony in a statement provided to Pocket-lint.

"A press report on 1 February 2014 stated that Sony Corporation is discussing with Lenovo Group the possible establishment of a joint venture for the PC business. As Sony has announced previously, Sony continues to address various options for the PC business, but the press report on a possible PC business alliance between Sony and Lenovo is inaccurate."

Sony declined to comment on the Nikkei report on Tuesday that claimed it would sell its business to a private investment firm. It's not clear if the Lenovo report from over the weekend was just completely false, or maybe talks fell apart after Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google in the previous week.

