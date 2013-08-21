Sony teases VAIO laptop-tablet combo, set to unveil at IFA 2013

Sony has released a teaser video for an upcoming VAIO PC.

Don't expect an official announcement from the company until early September at IFA 2013 in Berlin, but Sony's new video pretty much tells us what to expect. A combo laptop-tablet product.

The video specifically shows a pair of hands folding and unfolding a piece of paper to mimic a traditional laptop, tablet and a hybrid "Viewer" orientation. This is when the laptop's keyboard is folded underneath and faces down on a table, so that the display is up and facing outward. Just think of the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 11S.

At the end of the video, the hands draw Sony VAIO branding and a straight line on the piece of paper. Sony then teases: "It all begins with one line."

Sony introduced a similar product - called the VAIO Duo 11 slide-out tablet - last August to take on Microsoft Surface. It only had two orientations; this new VAIO apparently has three.

It appears the company thinks consumers want a combo PC, and it plans to continue serving up adjustable products to meet their demands. However, as SlashGear also pointed out, sales of the Microsoft Surface could indicate that hybrids aren't really the way to go.