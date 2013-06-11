  1. Home
Red for danger: Sony Vaio Red Edition Duo 13 and Pro specials announced

Sony is offering some "extremely limited" red editions of the Vaio Duo 13 and Vaio Pro notebooks, just announced last week.

To create the red finish on these special-edition notebooks, Sony tells us that it had to explore a wide range of pigment combinations and combinations to get the result it wanted on the carbon fibre of aluminium surfaces being painted.

In a process that sounds more like painting a car, Sony says that multiple layers had to be applied and hand polished to get the depth to the colour it wanted.

These Red Edition Sony Vaio models will be available from sony.co.uk and Sony Centres from June 2013.

The Sony Vaio Duo 13 is a hybrid notebook, offering a sliding display so you can use it as a 13-inch Windows 8 tablet, along with a digital pen, or as a conventional notebook with a full keyboard.

The Sony Vaio Pro is a slim and lightweight powerhouse, that really seems to pull together the best of Vaio notebooks. It's wonderfully designed and the option of an external battery means it will give you day-long performance too.

There's no firm word on pricing, so keep your eyes on Sony stores if you're after these red devils.

