Sony Vaio Pro: Lightest touch capable Ultrabook, up to 25 hours battery life

Sony has announced the Sony Vaio Pro, a top of the line flagship laptop for those who want to do some serious computing on the move but still boast that they have the lightest touch-capable Ultrabook on the market.

Squaring up against the likes of the Acer Aspire S7, Lenovo Carbon and the MacBook Air, the new Vaio Pro 11 and Vaio Pro 13 Ultrabook will come with either an 11.6-inch or 13.3-inch touchscreen that touts all the new Sony techs like Bravia, Triluminos and X-Reality.

"By using uni-direction carbon fibre throughout the case, the touch-enabled Vaio Pro 11 achieves the light weight of 0.870kg and the touch-enabled Vaio Pro 13 achieves a weight of only 1.060kg," boasts Sony.

Inside, you get Intel's fourth-generation Core processor tech, "Haswell", up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and the usual array of connection ports and standards including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI out and SD memory card slot.

The Vaio Pro also includes NFC so you can tap and share with other NFC devices, and a power adapter that can also double as a Wi-Fi router turning your hotel's Ethernet connection into your own on-the-go hotspot and sponge off of the connection with up to five phones and tablets.

Other standout features are the keyboard and the battery life. "The Vaio Pro 11/13 lets you type in comfort day and night with its smooth, responsive keyboard, which tilts gently for greater comfort when the notebook is opened. Generous key spacing and stroke depth reduce errors when you're working at speed, and the palm rest tapers smoothly to the desk top to cut wrist strain. Keyboard backlighting lets you type with confidence in dark rooms or during that overnight plane journey," says Sony.

Meanwhile on the battery front, the Vaio Pro 13 can manage up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the Vaio Pro 11 up to 11 hours. There is also an optional sheet battery that doubles stamina up to 18 hours on the Vaio Pro 13 and up to 25 hours on the Vaio Pro 11 - plenty to polish reports or watch movies on any long-haul flight.

The new Vaio Pro 13 from Sony is available in the UK from June. The Vaio Pro 11 is available via Sony’s configure to order service in Sony Centres or online only.