Sony Vaio Duo 13 slider Ultrabook hybrid sports Intel Haswell and 4G LTE

Sony has announced a refresh of its Vaio slider - an Ultrabook that features a sliding screen so it can turn into a touchscreen tablet device. Sporting Windows 8, the Sony Vaio Duo 13 comes with a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 Triluminos display with X-Reality for Mobile picture processing, 4G LTE (or 3G) support, and can be bought with a new fourth-generation Intel "Haswell" processor running the show and up to 8GB of RAM.

At 1.35kg, it's not really a tablet substitute, but it comes with a digitiser stylus which can be used to draw or scribble, or use handwriting on screen. When the pressure sensitive stylus is removed, the Duo 13 launches Note Anytime for Vaio, so you can launch straight into use without fumbling for the app screen.

Another feature not normally found on notebooks and more associated with tablet devices is a rear-facing camera with an 8-megapixel Exmos RS for PC sensor. An in-built CamScanner can automatically straighten up and tidy images, so you can use it to scan documents, for example. In addition, there's optical character recognition software installed, allowing you to scan text and have it automatically render into a written document.

READ: Sony Vaio Duo 13 pictures and hands-on

Sony states that up to 15 hours of battery life is possible. It even makes the bold claim that it is the longest life on the market, in comparison with other Ultrabooks. And you can have up to 512GB of SSD storage, which helps keep down battery power consumption.

And it comes with a Wi-Fi router, so you can use it as a hotspot for up to five other devices.

The Sony Vaio Duo 13 will be available in the UK in June. Price is yet to be revealed.