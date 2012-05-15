Sony adds 15 and 17-inch displays to its VAIO E Series range

Sony has added a few extra inches to its VAIO E Series range with a 15.5 and 17.3-inch display models.

Following in the footsteps of the Sony VAIO E Series 14, both laptops feature the same "wrap-around" design while the 15-inch model sports a VAIO Display and the 17-inch model ups the game with a VAIO DISPLAY Plus Full HD screen.

Sony’s bundled in the hand gesture control as seen in the E Series 14 that allows users to control their laptop by moving their hands in front of the HD web camera that's powered by "Exmor for PC".

Both come with Intel processors, a backlit keyboard and Sony’s Rapid Wake + Eco facility that enables you to close the lid of your VAIO E Series laptop, which will in turn keep all your data and start position secure for up to ten days.

The larger model also comes up trumps with a built-in Blu-ray Disc player, while both have the facility to charge you smartphone via the USB output even if the laptop is switched off or in sleep mode.

Both the Sony VAIO E Series 15 and 17 will be available from early June in white and black, while the 15-inch model will also come in silver. Pricing for either model is yet to be confirmed.

