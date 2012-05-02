Sony Vaio T13: Sony's first Ultrabook laptop

Sony has announced its entry into the Ultrabook market with the launch of the Vaio T13, the company's first Ultrabooks-branded laptop.

"Thin, light and portable, the responsive new VAIO T Series is always ready for action," claims Sony of the new laptop that "is the first Ultrabook to proudly carry the VAIO name".

The new Vaio T13, as the name suggests, will feature a 13-inch (1366x768) LED screen and go on sale in the UK in June. It will offer many of the features we've come to expect from the Ultrabook computers already seen from HP with the HP Envy 14 Spectre, Dell with the Dell XPS 13, Asus with the Asus UX31 Zenbook, and others.

That means nine hours battery life between charges, a thin, lightweight design, and of course Intel's Core i3-2367M Ultra Low Voltage processors powering it all.

Other features include 4GB of DDR3 memory as standard, and 320GB hard drive with a second 32GB SSD to improve system responsiveness rather than storage.

The VAIO T Series comes with HDMI, VGA and RJ45 network ports, plus an SD/MMC media slot and an 1.3 megapixel "Exmor for PC" HD web camera. xLOUDTM and Clear Phase technologies provide the sound.

If you are trying to work out whether you can get a smaller bag, the Vaio T13 will measure 226 x 17.8 x 323 mm and weigh 1.6Kg.

Sony has told Pocket-lint the new range should start from £679.