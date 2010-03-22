Sony Vaio E laptops take Blu-ray on the road

Sony has announce new Vaio E series laptops on Monday morning bringing with it Blu-ray on the go.

The new rather colourful Sony Vaio E series model will come in 14- and 17-inch screen size models and sport Blu-ray drives on the higher-end models within the range.

Described by Sony as "fun" and "easy-to-use" the new multimedia models add to the previously announced Sony Viao 15-inch model already on sale.

The 14-inch model will be available in a gloss white, vivid pink, blue and green or an exclusive UK step-up model in gloss black, featuring Blu-ray drive.

The model will sport a 1600 x 900 resolution and wide 16:9 aspect ratio, with a LED backlit display.

The 17.3-inch version gets a Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED backlit screen as well as the Blu-ray player.

Inside both models will come with a 500GB hard drive, 4GB of high-speed DDR3 memory and a ATI Mobility Radeon 5000 series graphics card. Three side-mounted USB ports are accompanied by a fourth high-speed eSATA/USB port.

Three new dedicated buttons above the keyboard will offer support and quick access to certain things. The Web button enables users to start surfing without needing to boot up the PC, while an Assist button will allow you to contact Vaio Care to help maintain, diagnose and troubleshoot your PC.

The Vaio button will zip you through to a media gallery that lets you quickly access your music, photo and video collection

The latest Vaio E Series 14-inch and 17-inch multimedia notebook computers will be available in the UK from May 2010.

Pricing for the 14-inch version will range from £700 - £800 while the 17-inch model will cost between £700 and £900 for the top model.