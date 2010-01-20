Sony has announced the launch of - quel suprise - a proprietary transfer tech that it calls "TransferJet", describing it as "a new Close Proximity Wireless Transfer Technology enabling the high speed transfer of large data files between electronic devices.
Boasting speeds up to 560Mbps, but more likely 375Mbps, TransferJet will be added to Sony's Memory Stick memory cards and could see your photos and videos positively whizzing between your TransferJetted up digi-cams, camcorders, PCs and TVs.
The wireless-ness only works over very short distances - within 3cm in fact - so to transfer images from a camera to a TV, you'd need to be holding the camera to touch the TV's screen. It does however elevaite the need for cables, so will make life easier from that point of view.
Another example of potential use given by Sony is that downloaded music content could be easily shared by touching a mobile phone to a portable audio player, so it sounds like it's a little like Bluetooth on steroids.
If you're the type that would like to know that TransferJet has an antenna element designed to work with longitudinal electric induction fields, then there's more technical info over on Sony's global site.
We can tell you that TransferJet Memory Stick Pro cards have launched in Japan in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB capacities. Pricing for the 8GB version is very approximately £60.
Sony launches TransferJet wireless transfer tech memory cards
