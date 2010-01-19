High-end Sony Vaio Z series announced

"When only the very best will do", Sony is recommending its new Vaio Z Series of ultra-mobile notebooks. An update to the previous models, the new series offers high spec in a portable 1.4kg package.



The top of the range model, the VPCZ11Z9E, offers an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel's Turbo Boost tech, 6GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GT330M GPU and Intel HD graphics.



The Quad solid state drives can write data in parallel on a maximum of four SSDs, with super speedy file transfer speeds the claim.



Boasting carbon fibre and aluminium as far as build materials go, Sony makes much of the notebook's "tough yet light" palmrest, precision-machined from a single thick slab of aluminium.



The 13.1-inch backlit display is Full HD, while other features include an ambient light sensor that automatically turns on the keyboard backlighting, a 3GM modem, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, fingerprint reader and a webcam.



With a whole host of accessories offered and complete with Windows 7 Professional, the Z Series launches in March, pricing TBC.