Sony launches Vaio F, S and Y series notebooks

Sony Vaio has branched out yet again, this time with the F, S and Y Series latops for users to choose between.

The Sony Vaio F Series is entertainment focused and comes with a 16.4-inch full HD display, an Nvidia GeForce GT330M GPU with 1GB GDDR3 VRAM, 8GB of RAM, a BD-writer and a quad core Intel Core i7 chip to power the whole system. There's also no scrimping in the sound department with Dolby Home Theatre v3 for cinema-style surround.

For something a little more portable, there's the Vaio S Series latop at just 2kg in weight. It's got a 13.3-inch LED display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB DDR3 SDRAM, a 512MB Nvidoa GPU and 500GB of HDD storage to play with as well. Just a DVD drive this time.

Last of all is the Vaio Y Series featuring the same screen as above, but this time no optical drive at all and a little lighter for it. It's down to a low-voltage Intel Core 2 Duo but the trade off is a 10-hour battery life once all the options are switched off.

Storage drops down to 320GB but the graphics and RAM spec remains the same. All are out later this month and we'll being you the prices when we get them.