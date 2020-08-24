EPOS announces new snazzy GSP 601 and 602 gaming headsets

(Pocket-lint) - EPOS has revealed two new variants of its GSP 600 series gaming headsets with snazzy new colours and performance-oriented design.

Breaking from the norm of black-on-black headset designs, the GSP 601 and GSP 602 offer a sleek white finish or gloss navy exterior. Both headsets are also built with the same focus on quality you'd expect from EPOS, the new brand name for Sennheiser's gaming products.

That quality includes an ergonomic design and an audio clarity that promises "exceptional realism for gaming sessions."

Large ergonomic leatherette earpads and a closed-back design ensure these headsets block out as much surrounding noise as possible allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite games. Similarly, the flip-to-mute, boom arm microphone is designed to keep out pesky environmental noise and deliver a broadcast-quality audio while you game.

The GSP 601 and 602 are essentially stylish new versions of the classic and much-loved GSP 600 headset.

Both these wired headsets are designed to work with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and any other device with a 3.5mm connection too.

The EPOS 601 and 602 are available now for $219/£199.

Writing by Adrian Willings.