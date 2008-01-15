Samsung Spinpoint A1 HDD drive launched

Samsung is now shipping a CompactFlash card sized hard drive which it claims offers more capacity than conventional memory cards, higher shock resistance and low power consumption.
Samsung says the Spinpoint A1 HDD delivers more than three times the capacity of one-inch HDDs currently on the market while adding only 23% more volume.
It will initially be available in 30GB and 40GB models, and is just 42.8x36.4x5mm in size.
Samsung’s A1 drive is offered with PATA/CEATA/USB interface options and features a 3600rpm rotation speed, a 2MB buffer memory, shock resistance of up to 650G, a two-second drive-ready time, and "nearly inaudible acoustic noise".
It is currently shipping for around $199.
