  CES 2008: Samsung L-Series trio launched

Three additions have been made to Samsung's L-Series of digital compact cameras.

The new launches are the 10.1-megapixel L210 and 8.1-megapixel L110 and L100.

All three additions feature a 3x optical zoom Samsung NV lens and 2.5-inch LCD screen which will automatically brighten or dim depending on the current lighting situation.

For reviewing and sharing images with others, the three new models also include a Multi-Slide Show option, which allows photographers to playback their images using five different slide transitions accompanied by the cameras’ preloaded music or their own favorite MP3 files.

The L210 and L110 offer Dual Image Stabilisation, which combines Samsung’s Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) with Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS).

The cameras also share features including Face Detection, Self Portrait and Auto Red Eye Fix modes.

Another user-friendly feature of the L210, L110 and L100 is Function Description, which automatically provides a brief description of each setting when scrolling through the cameras’ menus.

They also incorporate a Photo Help Guide, which offers a guided tour of "how to take better images as well as easy-to-follow tips instructing them how to obtain excellent results", claims Samsung.

The L210, L110 and L100 are also equipped with Samsung’s advanced i-movie mode, which offers users SVGA resolution (800x592), MPEG-4 video and advanced editing controls.

By using the cameras’ Successive Recording mode, users can pause, and then resume filming of video clips without having to save the clips as individual files.

The L210 is expected to cost around $269 and will be available in March. However, the $229 L110 and $199 L100 will arrive next month.