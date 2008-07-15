Samsung Q210 and Q310 notebooks launch

Samsung has launched its new range of ultra-portable laptops that offer Intel's new Centrino 2 processor technology.

The all new Q210, with a 12.1-inch widescreen, and Q310, with a 13.3-inch widescreen, will go on sale in the UK in August.

Described as "cutting edge", ultra portable notebooks designed to "take mobile computing to a whole new level", the new Q series offer non-scratch, high gloss black lids and "Protect-o-Edge" casing.

Both feature Intel's new processor technology, Windows Vista, Nvidia's optimised GeForce 9200M GS graphics card, and a six cell battery.

They also get Intel wireless LAN, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Bluetooth 2.0+EDR and an integrated digital motion camera, as well as HDMI output, a 34mm PCI Express card slot and 3x USB ports.

The Q210 and Q310's pricing starts from £599 and £699 respectively.

As with the new "R" series, clean freaks will be happy to note that all the new Samsung notebooks feature an "amazing" Samsung innovation they are calling "Silver Nano Technology".

Apparently by sprinkling incredibly small, nano-sized silver ion powder on the keyboard your system will remain "bacteria free" for longer.