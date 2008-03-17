  1. Home
Samsung to fight Asus Eee with new Q1 Ultra

Samsung has said that it plans to fight the Asus Eee "effect" by creating an education friendly version of its UMPC range.

Although the Q1 was first priced around the £2000 mark in the UK on launch, David Smith, IT director for Samsung in the UK has said that an education-focused Q1 Ultra will sell for just £399 when it launches in the UK at the end of the month.

The move would mean users will get a touchscreen Windows Vista device for just £100 more than the newly announced 9-inch Asus Eee model.

However those looking for the newly announced Q1 Ultra Premium at CES might be disappointed with the spec sheet.

To reach the price point, the new model won't have the dual camera, and it will also come with a smaller hard drive.

We will keep you posted.

