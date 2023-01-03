Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 Go compact laptop, noting that it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset.

That new chipset means that buyers can look forward to a CPU with up to 40% improved performance alongside a GPU boasting a 35% improvement over the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip that Samsung used in the original Galaxy Book Go. But that isn't all that the new chip brings to the table.

Alongside the speed boosts, Qualcomm's refreshed offering adds support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, with the company also pointing to improved AI processing.

All of this also means that users can expect impressive battery life. Samsung says that up to 21 hours of video playback will be the norm, with the 14-inch IPS LCD display offering a Full HD resolution and 180-degree hinge. The whole thing weighs 1.44 kg / 3.17 lb and measures at just 15.5 mm thick. In fact, to look at, the whole thing does have more than an air of the MacBook about it.

As for availability, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go will be available to buy exclusively through Samsung's website and only in France starting 20 January. There are still some question marks, too. Samsung hasn't yet confirmed what the storage situation is here, nor do w know how much RAM will be offered. Expect the answers to those questions and more before 20 January.