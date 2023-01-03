Along with a number of other announcements at CES 2023, Samsung has revealed the Smart Monitor M8.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 makes it easier to access even more content and get more done

This is a 4K monitor that comes in either 27-inch and 32-inch variants and is designed to give you access to all sorts of connected devices and cloud services.

Samsung says that with the Smart Monitor M8 you can control various devices using the integrated SmartThings Hub. This gives you direct control over things like smart lights, smart home cameras, video doorbells, thermostats and much more besides.

Later this year the range of controllable devices will also be increasing as Samsung plans to support Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards too. With this monitor, you also get the ability to use your mouse to control apps like SmartThings and the Smart Hub so you can control with both a remote and your mouse.

The integrated Smart Hub gives users access to cloud streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more. While the Samsung Gaming Hub means you can use cloud gaming services too.

As you'd expect, the Smart Monitor M8 is useful in other ways as well. It comes with an integrated SlimFit camera, so you can use it for video calls with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Zoom. It's also height and tilt adjustable, VESA mountable and can be tilted 90 degrees so you can use it for long documents.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'll expect to hear more soon.