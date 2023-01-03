Samsung's super ultra wide monitors are now even bigger

(Pocket-lint) - Hot out of CES 2023 comes the reveal of the latest iteration of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. Which is now a 57-inch behemoth. This monitor was first teased back in November 2022, but is now being fully shown off in all its glory.

The 2023 version of the Odyssey Neo G9 (with the model name G95NC) is said to be the world's first single monitor with dual ultra-high definition resolution. This equates to 7,680×2,160 resolution, with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate.

We've used the 49-inch model of this monitor and thoroughly enjoyed it, but now we're seeing a significant increase in specs and display size which should result in gaming greatness.

This 57-inch model boasts quantum mini LED technology with HDR 1000 specification, 1000R curve and DisplayPort 2.1 for the first time. Samsung says this last addition results in lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) for less distortion and a better experience.

Otherwise, any further info on this model is lacking at the moment, including the price and release date, but we're certainly looking forward to finding out more about it soon.

Alongside the 57-inch monitor, Samsung has also revealed the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) a dual quad-HD (5,120 x 1,440) 49-inch monitor with 1800R curve, 32:9 aspect ratio, 0.1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate and 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

So there are plenty of choices if you're looking for a new ultra-wide display in 2023.

Writing by Adrian Willings.