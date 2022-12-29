A report has suggested Samsung will launch its next generation Galaxy Book laptops alongside the Galaxy S23 series during its next Unpacked event.

Samsung is rumoured to be holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event in the first week of Febraury and it looks like it's going to be a very busy one if the latest leaks are anything to go by.

We've already heard that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut at the event, but a report from Sammobile has also suggested the company will be revealing its next generation of Galaxy Book laptops too.

Rumours have also suggested we might see the Galaxy S22 FE at the event, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, so it really will be quite the event if all the rumours prove true.

While Sammobile didn't reveal exact specifications of the Galaxy Book laptops expected, it did say the devices could come with Intel's 13th Gen processors, and previous models suggest we can expect Super AMOLED displays.

A dedicated S Pen stylus is also likely for some models, while others might have a dedicated GPU, and extra software features that offer a good integration with other Samsung devices are also expected, according to the report.

For now, nothing is confirmed, including the date of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, though it certainly seems like it will be a packed event - see what we did there?