The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a sumptuous new ultrawide

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled its latest ultrawide monitor (in an increasingly crowded field even just of its own options) in the form of the Odyssey OLED G8, at IFA 2022.

The monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide beast, with a bevvy of impressive features that make it a top-range option, or will do when it's available.

-

Those specs include a solid 175Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, at 3,440 x 1,440 resolution for pin-sharp accuracy.

The curve in this case is 1800R, a relatively serene option that will suit those who aren't used to curved monitors. It's a much gentler curve than something like the titanic Odyssey Ark that we saw at Gamescom a couple of weeks ago.

With HDMI 2.1 on board as you'd expect, this should be a really future-proofed monitor, and Samsung's also loaded it up with its Gaming Hub (as all its 2022 monitors and TVs can boast).

This means it can stream games from the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now without needing any extra hardware apart from a controller. We're not sure that anyone who wants to spend big money on an ultrawide will leave it hooked up to nothing, but that's still a nice option in a pinch.

Crucially, we don't have a price for the OLED G8 yet, which will be a big part of working out whether it's good value, but we do know that the monitor should be available in Q4 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.