(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 - the first gaming monitor to feature 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate - is now available globally.

The 32-inch monitor, which was first unveiled at CES 2022, is the first to pair 3480 x 2160 resolutions and a superfast refresh rate, with a 1ms response time also included in the package.

With the highest refresh rate in a 4K gaming monitor currently 144Hz, this represents a huge jump from Samsung - even if it is something only a very small handful of gamers can tap into.

It's available for $1,499 following a slight pre-order discount going live last month, though Samsung hasn't yet released official price information for Europe or the UK.

As well as the headline specs, the G8's 1000R curved VA panel features Quantum Matrix Technology (Samsung's way of producing precise light and dark scenes in Mini LED displays), as well as support for up to 95% of the DCI-P3 colour space, 2000 nit peak brightness and a fixed contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The monitor also debuts a new Samsung technology, Matte Display, which is able to provide protection against both glare and reflections, allowing users to stay focused on the detail on the screen.

As you would expect from a monitor of this standing, there's a Height Adjustable Stand with swivel and tilt functionality, too, as well as VESA compliance for anybody planning to mount it.

The design, as shown in the Samsung promo video above, takes inspiration from the larger Odyssey Neo G9 released in 2021, which is still currently our pick for the top gaming monitor on the market.

With the new Neo G8 featuring a similar price tag and a screen size that's easier to manage, we're looking forward to testing it out and seeing whether it can claim the top spot.

Writing by Conor Allison.