Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Book 2 Pro 360 bring Intel 12th-gen updates to thin and light laptops

BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced new versions of the Galaxy Book, with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, at MWC 2022.

As previously seen from these models, the 360 gets a more flexible design, supporting the S Pen so there's additional inputs for those who want to draw or take notes.

Both models will offer 13.3 and 15.6-inch sizes of display, with all models sporting a 1920 x 1080 resolution AMOLED panel, with the promise of increased brightness to deliver great visuals.

Graphically, you're looking at Intel Iris X on these models, but the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6 also offers Intel Arc to provide additional graphical punch.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Both are powered by a 65W USB Type-C charger, with Samsung continuing to make the case that you then have one charger that will neatly (and rapidly) charge all your Galaxy devices, and there's a continued feeling that Samsung is aiming to deliver a more unified experience across these devices.

That sees familiar Samsung apps appearing on these Windows 11 notebooks - like Gallery, Bixby voice control, and Samsung Notes - thanks to One Book UI 4.0, as well as single sign-on allowing easy access across your Samsung devices, giving an ecosystem feeling that not all brands offer as Samsung moves to rival the experience that Apple users are used to.

Sitting on that new Intel 12th-gen processors, there are Core i5 and i7 options, a focus on many levels of security, as well as fingerprint unlocking on the power key. That means that these new devices are going to meet Microsoft's secure-core PC requirements, which is more common in enterprise devices. Now those ssecurity benefits will be available to consumers too.

Reflecting the increased use of webcams and video conferencing applications in all walks of life, the new Galaxy Book gets a 1080p camera with a wider field of view, offering features like Auto Framing to keep you in the centre of the picture and Studio Mode to make sure you look your best.

Both devices claim to offer up to 21 hours of use, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro also offers 5G connectivity on the 15.6in model, ideal for being always connected on the move.

We've been impressed with previous versions of the Galaxy Book and these update bring with it the latest power options, some attractive specs and appealing design.

The order books will open on 18 March 2022, with wider availability from 1 April. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at £999 for the 13.3-inch WiFi (i5) 8GB, 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at £1099 for the 13.3-inch (i5) 8GB, 256GB.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Chris Hall.