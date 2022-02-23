(Pocket-lint) - A so-called Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 has leaked online via renders shared by GizNext.

Ahead of the laptop’s launch, the recently surfaced images show the laptop in a red colour variant, although Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 in several shades. GizNext teamed up with leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to reveal the laptop. The publication claimed the upcoming laptop’s codename is "mars 2" - signaling it's a second-generation device.

The PC is likely to feature a big keypad and a larger mouse trackpad, but it will still be a lot like the Galaxy Book Pro 360 in that it will have a 360-degree foldable design. In fact, the keypad and mouse trackpad are the only two notable differences. The hinges and display bezels on the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 all look like the previous-generation Galaxy Book 360, Hemmerstoffer noted.

To recap, Samsung offers two models of the Galaxy Book Pro 360: The standard Galaxy Book Pro 360, which debuted last April; and the 5G-enabled variant that released in October 2022. From what reports indicate, the new Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 isn’t likely to offer S Pen support. But it will have a larger 15-inch display with three USB Type-C ports, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Samsung is expected to announce the device at the MWC 2022, but details about it are slim. That said, Samsung has already confirmed the next-gen Galaxy Book lineup will sport Intel chips.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.