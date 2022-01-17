Samsung patents an origami folding laptop

(Pocket-lint) - The foldable phone craze is in full swing, but what if you could fold your laptop down into a more portable size too?

We think it's a great idea and Samsung must too, as the brand has filed a patent on one such design.

According to a report from LetsGoDigital, Samsung's patent covers a laptop that folds traditionally and then can be folded once more when closed.

The design shows a hinged keyboard area with a clip to keep your laptop sandwich together when folded down.

The motherboard, battery and components housed below the keyboard would be split into two sections to allow the device to fold vertically.

Presumably, Samsung plans to use its folding OLED tech for the display, which, of course, is also hinged to allow it to fold back on itself.

When folded, the base of the laptop forms the outer sides of the device, with the screen tucked away in the middle.

Just because Samsung has filed a patent, doesn't mean the concept will ever be released but if the foldable phone trend continues, it seems inevitable that we will see larger folding devices.

If Samsung was to release such a device, it would have numerous challenges to overcome.

There's the ever-present screen crease to contend with, as well as making the hinged keyboard feel sturdy enough for typing. We can imagine crumbs being a nightmare too.

Still, it's a very cool concept and we're excited to see where it ends up.

Writing by Luke Baker.