Samsung launches 14-inch Galaxy Chromebook Go with LTE in the UK

- Launching 1 November 2021

- Available from Samsung and other retailers in silver

(Pocket-lint) - Just in time for the holidays, a new low-cost Chromebook is available to buy in the UK. 

This past summer, Samsung unveiled its latest Chromebook: The Galaxy Chromebook Go. It launched in the US first, in July, with AT&T selling an LTE variant a month later. Now, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Chromebook Go LTE in the UK. It costs £399 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

It's a 14-inch laptop that weighs 1.45kg. Samsung said it packs a battery that can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It ships with a 45W USB-C charger and comes with a range of ports including two USB-C and one USB 3.1, as well as a 3.5mm audio connector and a microSD card slot.

Other features include an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics, a 720p HD camera, stereo speakers, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Sure, with those sort of specs, you’re not going to be doing very many intense things, but Chromebooks aren’t exactly heavy-duty gaming machines. They’re meant for browsing the web, watching YouTube videos, checking your Gmail, and downloading a hodgepodge of web apps and Android apps. For those kinds of tasks, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is an ideal machine.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 5 November 2021.
