(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has launched an entry-level Chrome OS laptop that costs $299 in the US.

Called the Galaxy Chromebook Go, it is now available to purchase at Samsung’s website and elsewhere. At launch, the Wi-Fi model is your only option, but Samsung plans to offer an LTE model as well in the coming weeks. Both versions feature a 14-inch 1366 x 768 HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD).

Sure, with those sort of specs, you’re not going to be doing very many intense things, but Chromebooks aren’t exactly heavy-duty gaming machines. They’re meant for browsing the web, watching YouTube videos, checking your Gmail, and downloading a hodgepodge of web apps and Android apps. For those kinds of tasks, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is an ideal machine.

Samsung's ChromeOS laptop also packs a 5480mAh battery that should last 12 hours on a single charge. In terms of ports, it includes one USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. We honestly this sort of hardware is best suited for kids, travelers, and light web browsers. For them, the Galaxy Chromebook Go has plenty to meet their needs.

