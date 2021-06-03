(Pocket-lint) - Having first expected an announcement back in April at Galaxy Unpacked, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now official.

So why later down the line? That's partly to do with the portable laptop's chipset - Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7cx Gen 2 - being announced in the latter stages of May.

The Galaxy Book Go is Samsung's entry-level model in its laptop range - with a price to reflect that, starting from £399 in the UK, $349 in the US - acting as a Windows alternative to equally affordable Chromebooks.

It's not the first time we've seen Samsung dabble with Qualcomm in its laptops - the earlier (and pricier) Galaxy Book S had the Snapdragon 8cx inside - but it's the first appearance of a 7cx Gen 2 in any device.

Depending on your viewpoint that could mean some issues, as Windows and Qualcomm don't play that nicely. The Galaxy Book Go is an ARM-based platform running Windows 10 S, meaning you'll have to download approved apps from the Windows Store only - not full-fat .EXE files.

But as a portable laptop to use as a word processor and browsing platform, it makes good sense. There's a 14-inch Full HD screen to keep your attention, and while the 1.38kg weight isn't the superlight sub-1kg you can find elsewhere, what you don't save in weight you will in asking price.

Furthermore the two Galaxy Book Go variants will offer on-the-go browsing thanks to 4G/LTE compatibility. The base model features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the step-up model doubles the RAM to 8GB, but maintains the same storage capacity - which will cost you a 25 per cent asking price bump too.

Writing by Mike Lowe.