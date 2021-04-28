(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has updated the Galaxy Book family of laptops, with a selection of new thin and light notebooks designed to address a range of needs.

These notebooks are designed to expand Samsung's ecosystem, providing a seamless interaction between Samsung devices, using services Link to Windows to get your phone appearing on your laptop and easy connectivity for accessories like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

With a new 65W USB-C charger to power these notebooks, you'll be able to use the same charger for all your Samsung devices, meaning there's less to carry when you're on the move.

The Galaxy Book brings in the entry point for the notebooks, offering a 15.6-inch Full HD LED display and running on the 11-gen Intel Core processors with i5 and i7 offered in the UK.

It will run Intel Iris Xe graphics, offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It's well-appointed with physical connectivity, including USB C (2x), USB A (2x), HDMI and microSD.

Prices will start at £699 for the Core i5 8/256GB model and run up to £1099 for the Core i7 with LTE and 16/512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will take things a step up, coming in 13.3 and 15.6-inch sizes, with a switch to an AMOLED display to boost the quality and bring the visuals to life.

It sticks to 11-gen Intel Core hardware, again with i5 and i7 versions, using Intel Iris Xe graphics. Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage will be offered, along with a backlit keyboard.

Connectivity covers USB-A (1x), USB-C (2x, one including Thunderbolt 4) as well as HDMI and microSD. There will be an LTE version of the 13.3-inch model.

Prices start at £1099 for the 13.3-inch i5 8/256GB model, while the 15.6-inch will start at £1199 for the Core i5 8/512GB.

Then you have the Galaxy Book Pro 360. This model is slightly different, offering a 2-in-1 display, with touchscreen and S Pen support, meaning it's a lot more versatile. It's also an AMOLED display - and is available in 13.3 and 15.6-inch models.

Power still comes from the 11-gen Intel Core i5/i7, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of connectivity things are slightly reduced from the regular Pro, with USB-C (3x, one supporting Thunderbolt 4) and microSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will start from £1199 for the 13.3-inch i5 8/512GB version and range up to £1499 for the 15.6-inch i7 15/516GB model.

All Galaxy Book models offer a 3.5mm headphone socket, 720p camera and dual array mic, while all also offer Dolby Atmos sound.

They're also finished in aluminium, but the Galaxy Book Pro also uses magnesium to keep the weight down.

We're expecting a range of other variants of these models to come in different regions - and Samsung also told us that options for 5G connectivity would be introduced later in 2021.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book family is up for pre-order from 28 April 2021, with general retail availability from 14 May.

Writing by Chris Hall.