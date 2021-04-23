  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Book Go set to take on entry-level Chromebooks

(Pocket-lint) - There's a Galaxy Unpacked event happening on 28 April, when Samsung is expected to reveal a variety of Galaxy Book laptops, including Galaxy Book Pro. The latest rumoured product is the Galaxy Book Go - the entry-level device in the range.

Indeed, the Go is so entry-level in price terms - rumoured to be around just $350 - that it's truly a Windows laptop looking to take the charge against affordable Chromebooks.

How is this possible? Well, it's partly down to the architecture. Inside, the Galaxy Book Go is expected to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7C processor. It's not the first time we've seen Samsung dabble with Qualcomm in laptops - the earlier (and pricier) Galaxy Book S had the Snapdragon 8CX inside.

Thing is, Windows and Qualcomm don't play that nicely. As the Go will be an ARM-based platform, it'll be designed to run happily with Windows 10 S, meaning you'll have to download approved apps from the Windows Store only - not full-fat EXE files from anywhere. That's somewhat limiting, yet for a budget word processor type of machine it's perfectly acceptable - and that, we think, will be the Galaxy Book Go's whole angle.

On the flip side of that, kind of ironically, we've already seen the Snapdragon 7C in the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 - a format that makes a whole lot of sense because, being a Chromebook, there's no limitations to Chrome OS, unlike with Windows.

Pitched in the right way, and at this rumoured price, we can see the Galaxy Book Go making a splash in certain sectors. More as we know it on the 28 April.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
