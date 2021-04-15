(Pocket-lint) - Samsung recently announced it will hold an Unpacked 2021 event in April, with the invite teasing the “most powerful Galaxy is coming”. But could it also be referring to new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops?

Samsung has been rumoured to be developing new Windows 10 laptops, called the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Images of the devices even surfaced online last month, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass. Now, 91mobiles.com has shared more images, pulled from the SafetyKorea certification website.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro appears to come in silver and white and sports pretty slim bezels around the screen, while the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be offered in white with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen. Earlier reports also suggested the 2-in-1 device will support Samsung's S-Pen stylus. Keep in mind both laptops are shown with keyboards rocking a Windows key. It also appears likely that they will come in 13-inch and 15-inch versions.

Other rumoured specs for the upcoming laptops include OLED displays, Thunderbolt 4, and optional LTE support. They might also launch running Intel’s 11th-Gen processors, while the 15-inch version of the Galaxy Book Pro could offer Nvidia MX450 discrete graphics.

Samsung's event is set for 28 April 2021, so perhaps we'll learn more about these laptops soon. You can watch the live-streamed show for yourself here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.