  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Samsung laptop news

New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops leak again ahead of Unpacked

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Evan Blass New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops leak again ahead of Unpacked

- Will Samsung announce these laptops later this month?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung recently announced it will hold an Unpacked 2021 event in April, with the invite teasing the “most powerful Galaxy is coming”. But could it also be referring to new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops?

Samsung has been rumoured to be developing new Windows 10 laptops, called the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Images of the devices even surfaced online last month, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass. Now, 91mobiles.com has shared more images, pulled from the SafetyKorea certification website. 

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro appears to come in silver and white and sports pretty slim bezels around the screen, while the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be offered in white with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen. Earlier reports also suggested the 2-in-1 device will support Samsung's S-Pen stylus. Keep in mind both laptops are shown with keyboards rocking a Windows key. It also appears likely that they will come in 13-inch and 15-inch versions.

Other rumoured specs for the upcoming laptops include OLED displays, Thunderbolt 4, and optional LTE support. They might also launch running Intel’s 11th-Gen processors, while the 15-inch version of the Galaxy Book Pro could offer Nvidia MX450 discrete graphics.

Samsung's event is set for 28 April 2021, so perhaps we'll learn more about these laptops soon. You can watch the live-streamed show for yourself here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops leak again ahead of Unpacked By Maggie Tillman ·
Computex 2021: What's happening with the Taipei tech show? By Dan Grabham ·
Acer Swift 5 (2021) review: An affordable workhorse By Andrew Williams ·
Samsung promises the most powerful Galaxy yet at Galaxy Unpacked on 28 April 2021 By Chris Hall ·
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 revealed: Same design, new processor options By Mike Lowe ·
Dell intros Dell XPS 13 with OLED display, adds Inspiron 16 Plus to lineup By Dan Grabham ·
  • Source: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 designs revealed through live Images on SafetyKorea - 91mobiles.com
Sections Samsung Laptops