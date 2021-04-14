Samsung promises the most powerful Galaxy yet at Galaxy Unpacked on 28 April 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has teased its next launch, confirming that there will be a Galaxy Unpacked on 28 April.

The company hasn't said much about what to expect from the event, but titling the tease "the most powerful Galaxy is coming."

The cute trailer shows off the delivery of a package that causes ripples or power as it passes - the hairdryer that gives a super burst, the venting machine that spits out all the candy - it's like something from an 80s movie.

The box looks suspiciously small to us, but it's believed that the launch will be for Galaxy Book devices - hence the "most powerful", because we're pretty sure Samsung isn't yet ready to launch the Galaxy Fold 3. The final scene of the video - as seen in the lead image - also looks like a laptop opening.

It just so happens that the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 were leaked in March 2021 and it's thought that this could be what we're expecting.

These are Window 10 laptops with 13 and 15-inch options, with the Pro 360 thought to offer support for the S Pen.

It's expected that there will be support for 5G in at least some of these devices - and we can't help feeling that the device moving down the road setting it off is a hint at mobility.

The best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more By Dan Grabham · 14 April 2021

That might be what the "most powerful" refers to, or it could be that we're going to find out more about Samsung's partnership with AMD. Could this be where Samsung's Exynos hardware makes a leap to offering an AMD GPU?

That could result in the most powerful Galaxy device so far - although we can't help feeling that we'd have seen more teasing about the new hardware prior to launch.

There's not long to wait, however, and we'll bring you all the news as we learn it.

Writing by Chris Hall.