(Pocket-lint) - Following in Apple's footsteps, which recently launched the ARM-based Apple Silicon M1 chip for Macs, Samsung is reportedly considering bringing Exynos to PCs. Exynos is a series of ARM-based system-on-chips manufactured by Samsung.

Samsung's silicon is found in its own phones as well as others, but it looks like the company might explore using them in other devices like computers. Perhaps the first PCs to feature Exynos chips might even arrive soon. Leaker @TheGalox teased on Twitter: "Exynos for computers . . . Can’t wait!" The leaker didn't elaborate on when the ARM-based chipsets would arrive for PCs.

Exynos for computers



Can't wait! — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 17, 2021

Keep in mind this isn't the first time rumours have emerged about Exynos coming to PCs. For instance, last July, leaker @MauriQHD on Twitter claimed Samsung planned to bring ARM chips based on the Exynos 1000 to Windows PCs. This Exynos 1000 is now known as the Exynos 2100, and it's the company’s first flagship 5nm SoC. It directly competes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Also, as Wccftech noted, there's another leak from last April that revealed Samsung had been testing a new SoC featuring an AMD GPU.

The company's AMD GPU even beat out the Snapdragon 865 in a benchmark run. In fact, it had a tri-fold increase when compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865’s GPU. And let's not forget Samsung has already confirmed it is partnering with AMD to develop new silicon.

Samsung's work with AMD will probably come to light as the year goes on, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint for all the latest.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.