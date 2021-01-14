  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G confirmed for the UK

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G confirmed for the UK
(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed that it will be offering the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G in the UK.

Launched in 2020, the updated Galaxy Book Flex offers a thin and light notebook which is flexible, allowing a range of working solutions.

Powered by Intel's 11-Gen Core hardware, with Iris X graphics, it offers the benefit of 5G so you can ensure that you're always connected on the go.

It offers a 13.3-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, supporting 60fps, but it's a flexible hinge to give you more options for how you position it.

There's a backlit keyboard, as well as support for Samsung's S Pen, giving you a range of options to create content, take notes, sketch or whatever takes your fancy.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity joins USB of both C and 3.0 standards, alongside HDMI and a microSD slot to expand over the 512GB SSD internal storage.

While the Book Flex2 runs Windows, Samsung has added to the software offering to support things like the S Pen.

While this laptop was originally announced in 2020, it's now coming to the UK for the first time, widely available from 12 February, but with pre-orders opening immediately.

There will be two versions to choose from: the Core i5 model will cost £1649, while the Core i7 will cost £1849.

