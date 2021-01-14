(Pocket-lint) - There was a lot of talk about Samsung releasing an under-display camera in the Galaxy S21 flagship phone. However, that's not the case - but Samsung is releasing a device with such a camera. But it's a laptop, not a flagship phone.

In the past Samsung has shown off its under-display development projects, proving that the company can deliver such technology. So it's no surprise to see it implemented - especially when other brands, such as ZTE, are already releasing such products (namely the ZTE Axon 20 5G).

So what is this mystery device with an under-display camera? It's a Samsung laptop complete with what the company calls 'Blade Bezel' - i.e. there's hardly any trim around the edges of the screen, making for an almost edge-to-edge experience. And it looks mighty impressive, we must say (see the 720p video from Weibo source below - just click to full-screen it).

Given that there's no bezel in which to mount a camera, the only solution - in the screen area, at least, as we've seen keyboard-placed cameras before now (see Huawei) - is for an under-display option.

It'll remain more-or-less hidden from sight at all times, although we suspect the visual fidelity in a small area where the camera needs to "see" through the screen will be lower - as we've seen in other examples.

As for privacy, there's a question mark over the control of such a camera. It's not as though you can apply a privacy shutter here. And a sticky note on the screen to cover it? Well, it'd literally be on the screen itself, as there's basically no bezel. First world problems, eh?

Writing by Mike Lowe.