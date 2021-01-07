(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's putting out news about plenty of new devices in the absence of an in-person CES this year, including the latest, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. The new laptop follows up on the previous Galaxy Chromebook with some marked improvements.

Firstly, it's getting a key price cut. coming in at just $550 compared to the last model's $1,000 price tag, a massive shift in market placement. The other big change comes in the form of a new display that sports Samsung's QLED tech at Full HD resolution, compared to the older OLED 4K model - so, you can tell where the price cut has impacted the laptop.

Those are not insignificant tweaks, but that price cut will likely make the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a lot more palatable to normal buyers, as will its impressive 14-hour battery life, if it can match the touted figures, which are boosted by the lack of OLED to drain it away.

In fact, that 13.3-inch QLED screen is the first on a Chromebook anywhere in the world, if anyone's keeping track. Meanwhile, the overall design is exactly what we found out from leaks in late December, with sleek hard edges and a fully-adjustable hinge making for a bunch of viewing angles.

The base model will pack in 4GB of RAM and a Intel Celeron 5205U with just 64GB of storage, but an extra $150 will boost that up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 10th-generation Intel Core i3, quite a solid jump.

That all sounds like a fairly solid bet in the Chromebook mid-market, and should be available in the first quarter of 2021, so we might not have to wait too long to get our hands on one.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.