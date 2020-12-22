Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked in all its glory

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is working on a new Chromebook and what looks like a press image has leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 could be unveiled as part of Samsung's CES plans in January. Or it might hold onto it to be an added surprise during the Samsung Galaxy S21 phone launch - currently thought to be taking place on 14 January 2021.

Either way, it'll make quite an impression in a similar orange colour option to the original Galaxy Chromebook announced almost 12 months ago.

Indeed, the overall appearance is similar - even in the grey colour variant - although there are rearranged ports.

It is likely the biggest changes will come internally, with an upgraded chipset.

The first-generation Galaxy Chromebook sported a 13.3-inch 4K display, which should be similar this time around. But it also came with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that some complained ran too hot. We would hope that will be swapped for a more efficient 11th Gen Intel Core chip at the very least.

Other spec of the first-gen device included up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This is almost certain to be the case again with the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

We will bring you more as we find out.

Writing by Rik Henderson.