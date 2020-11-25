Samsung brings its budget Chromebook 4 Series to the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is bringing its Chromebook 4 series laptops to the UK. The Chromebook 4 is an 11.6-inch HD notebook, while the Chromebook 4+ is a large Full HD 15.6-incher; we're certainly starting to see more large-screen Chromebooks launch.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 range features up to 64GB storage (on the 4+, 32GB on the 4), 4GB memory, and run on the Intel Celeron Processor N4000. Both laptops feature USB-C ports for connecting to other peripherals and external displays plus 720p webcams and Gigabit Wi-Fi.

Both are reasonably lightweight and costs are low. The 1.7kg Samsung Chromebook 4+ will cost £349.99 for 32GB storage and £379 for 64GB storage while the 1.2kg Chromebook 4 will clock in at £299.99.

The models add to Samsung's burgeoning laptop range in Europe - something we thought we'd never see again after its withdrawal from the market back in 2014. Samsung's commitment to laptops has always been something of an unknown - all the way back to 2008 when it said it could stop making laptops if it didn't become a big enough player.

Samsung introduced three laptops in the UK earlier in 2020 - the Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and the Intel version of the Galaxy Book S.

Check out our guide to the best Chromebook deals for Black Friday as well as our overall guide to the best Chromebooks.

Writing by Dan Grabham.