Samsung has long been selling its laptops with success in the USA and Asia. But here in the UK, where Pocket-lint originated, and our nearby fellow Europe, the Korean company pulled the plug on such sales way back in 2014.

From June 2020, however, it's all change: Samsung will be introducing the Galaxy Book S (Intel variant), Galaxy Flex, and Galaxy Ion to these markets. Here's a quick overview of what these laptops have to offer and why we think it's a savvy move.

Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology

Screen: 13.3-inch QLED, Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Finishes: Earthly Gold, Mercury Gray

Weight: 950g / Thickness: 11.8mm

Availability: Late June 2020

Price: £999

Before typing these very words we had seen the Qualcomm version of the Galaxy Book S. Now there's an Intel equivalent coming - which is great news, as that does away with the ARM-based variant, which will mean no issues with full-fat app compatibility. Clearly Intel is looking to squash its competition in this space with its all-new fanless and silent processor.

Otherwise this 13.3-inch lightweight brings all the familiar goodness of the already reviewed Galaxy Book S. That means portability, connectivity (1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x USB-C ports, but no SIM slot for 4G on-the-go connectivity in this model), plus Samsung DeX for continuity.

It will be available from late June, priced £999. And we suspect that'll be an end to the Qualcomm equivalent product - although we'll have to see how battery life compares.

Finishes: Royal Blue / Aura Silver, full aluminium body

Screen: 13.3-inch QLED, Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Design: 360-degree hinge, built-in S Pen stylus

Intel Core i5 processor (Ice Lake), 8GB RAM

Weight: 1160g / Thickness: 12.9mm

Availability: Early June 2020

Price: £1,349

The priciest model of the trio, this is Samsung's flexible workhorse. Built around a 360-degree hinge design, with an integrated S Pen stylus in the body, you can use this as laptop, tablet - or anything in-between. It's this 2-in-1 nature that is its biggest appeal.

In terms of screen, the 13.3-inch QLED panel here is the same as you'll find in the Galaxy Book S and Galaxy Ion at equivalent sizes. That means lots of brightness and an ample resolution.

But the big seller here is the S Pen. If you're a Galaxy Note 10+ user then you'll know all about it - and that kind of continuity in a Windows laptop ought to be equally appealing. There are lots of familiar operations - like Air Command, Samsung Notes - along with Voice Note to associate handwritten notes with audio file positions.

It will be available from early June, priced £1,349.

Screen: 13.3in or 15.6in QLED, both Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Finish: Aura Silver with blue streak edge, metal body

Intel Core i5 processor (Comet Lake), 8GB RAM

Weight: 970g (13.3in) / 1260g (15.6in)

Price: £1249 (13.3in) / £1299 (15.6in)

Availability: Early June 2020

Think of this Galaxy Ion as Samsung's designer model. The metal body is finished in silver with a blue streak to the edge, to give the Ion distinction. It comes in two sizes - 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch - unlike the Flex or Book S.

You'll find the same quality of QLED screen here, plus full-size ports to complement the Thunderbolt port. Intel Core i5 is inside. AKG handles the sound with two 5W tuned speakers offering superior sound.

It'll be available from early June, priced £1,249 for the 13.3-inch, £1,299 for the 15.6-inch model.